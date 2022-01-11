Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 858 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

LAD stock opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.