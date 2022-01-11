Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 25,459 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,738,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $265,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

