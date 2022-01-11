Deutsche Bank AG Sells 296,837 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,837 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

