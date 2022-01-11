Synovus Financial Corp Sells 715 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

