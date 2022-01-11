CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,660,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $142,916,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,732,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.