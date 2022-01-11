CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $20.21 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $435.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.42 and a 200-day moving average of $454.89. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,248 shares of company stock valued at $33,522,066. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

