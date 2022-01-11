Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 4,797 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

