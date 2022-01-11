Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 15,781 Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MILN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

