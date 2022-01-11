Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

CBSH stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.60. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

