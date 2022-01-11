Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.83.

