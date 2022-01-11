Private Ocean LLC Sells 36 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,058.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $862.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

