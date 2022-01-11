Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

HIW stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $5,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

