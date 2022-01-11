Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

NID opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

