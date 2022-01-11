Glaukos’ (GKOS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of GKOS opened at $48.15 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

