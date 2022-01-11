Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
