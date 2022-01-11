Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.