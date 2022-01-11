BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BOE opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.