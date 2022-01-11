BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BCAT stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

