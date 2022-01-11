Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 10,000 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 35.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1,547.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of APA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

