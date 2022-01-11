Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $165,098,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

