Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,692 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

