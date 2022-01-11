Morse Asset Management Inc Has $798,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,295 shares of company stock valued at $121,085,923 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

