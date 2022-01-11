Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 151.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

IIPR stock opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.28.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

