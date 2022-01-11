Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 255 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $331.71 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.