State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

