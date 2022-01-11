Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $247.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.45. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

