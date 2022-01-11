Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

