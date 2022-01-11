Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $17.16

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PRPL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00, a PEG ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

