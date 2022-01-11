K21 Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and $453,189.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005673 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,251,579 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “K21USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.