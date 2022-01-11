Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,645 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $178,173,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.