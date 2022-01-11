CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $42.68 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

