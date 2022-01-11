CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 119,747 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 840,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,747 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

