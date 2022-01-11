CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $229.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.41.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,459 shares of company stock worth $116,572,379. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

