Bank of The West Buys 12,826 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Bank of The West grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned about 0.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.