Bank of The West Buys 12,826 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned about 0.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

