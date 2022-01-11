Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,102,000 after buying an additional 133,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $427.77 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

