Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 3,899 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.