ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,309 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $81.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

