Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 697 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $131,332,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $525.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $735.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -316.80 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $797.08.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

