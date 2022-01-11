Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,118 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.01. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

