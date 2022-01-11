Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,408 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $61,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 271,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

