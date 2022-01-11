55I LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

55I LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,414,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95.

