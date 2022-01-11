Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Barclays PLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 34,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,704,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $711.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $709.94 and a 200 day moving average of $642.52. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

