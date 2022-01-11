Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average is $158.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

