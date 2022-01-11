Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 81,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

