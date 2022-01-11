Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04.

