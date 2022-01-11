Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 51,940 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEVI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $623,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,633. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

