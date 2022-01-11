Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

