4,500 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,115,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,961,000 after buying an additional 308,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 39,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.