Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MEI opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

