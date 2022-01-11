Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

