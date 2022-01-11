Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
DNUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.39.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
