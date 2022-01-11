TheStreet Downgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $305.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.95. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 328.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

